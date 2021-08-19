FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.