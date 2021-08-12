weather map
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

