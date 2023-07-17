BERLIN — In the midst of one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Green Mountain State in a century, first responders rescued hundreds of their fellow Vermonters “exemplifying the bravery and responsibility that people feel here to look after one another,” said Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, during a news conference Monday.
Buttigieg said one of his biggest takeaways from his visit to tour the damage and the recovery efforts is how much Vermonters have stepped up. He noted cooperation across jurisdictional lines, across different layers of government, across political lines and over “any other barrier that could get in the way.”
“As Vermont moves from the mode of immediate response to long-term recovery and begins the hard work of rebuilding from this disaster, I want to emphasize that the entire federal government, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, stands ready to continue to assist any way we can,” he said.
Buttigieg noted following the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the Federal Highway Administration provided more than $180 million in emergency relief funds to help repair vital infrastructure that was damaged or destroyed.
“And we’re going to do whatever we can this time as well,” he said.
Buttigieg said Vermont has endured two once-in-a-century storm events in the span of just 12 years.
“And I recall from my time as mayor of South Bend [Indiana] what it was like when we had two events come within two years that should have been once every few 100 years,” he said. “It feels like every few weeks we see a new flood, a storm, heat waves, drought. It’s not lost on me that our skies are hazy because of wildfires that are of a nature and severity that should not be an annual event. And yet here we are. Americans are seeing the results of climate change with our own eyes and dealing with the consequences.”
Buttigieg said its the “most important duty” of elected leaders to ensure the safety and security of the people they serve, “Including when it comes to climate resilience and in terms of transportation. That means making sure that our infrastructure is built to withstand the extreme weather that’s happening more and more often and showing itself to be more and more extreme.”
He touted the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and PROTECT Discretionary Grant Program, which supports four categories of projects: planning activities, resilience improvements, community resilience and evacuation routes, and at-risk coastal infrastructure.
“The application window for that program closes on August 18,” said Buttigieg. “I expect this region to produce competitive applications. ... We know that we need to rebuild the infrastructure so that people in this region can rebuild their lives. And that’s the work that we are here to help with. We will have your backs as Vermonters do everything to rebuild and recover.”
Gov. Phil Scott said as with Tropical Storm Irene, Vermonters have shown “time and time again” they are willing to step up and push through hard times to “meet the moment.”
“We’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors, communities organizing to help those in need. volunteers helping other homeowners to map out their homes, businesses donating supplies and more,” he said. “Now, while it appears the worst is behind us, although I do have some concerns about rain tomorrow night, I know we’ll need that spirit of generosity and resiliency.”
Despite the outpouring of support and the influx of recovery funds, “people are still hurting [and] won’t be healed overnight,” said Scott.
“We can’t lose focus on the task at hand and we need every impacted Vermonter to know we’re in this with you until the end of this long road ahead,” he said. “My team and I will continue to make sure you have as many resources as possible to rebuild and recover.”
“Be Vermont strong ... and tough, too,” he said.