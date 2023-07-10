PAWLET — About 100 hours have passed since a Rutland County Superior Court judge granted a motion from the Town of Pawlet for a writ of mittimus for Daniel Banyai’s arrest. The question at hand now is: Who is going to serve it?
As things stand right now, Rutland County Sheriff David Fox says it will not be his officers that will bring Banyai into custody — per Judge Thomas Durkin’s July 6 order — to the town’s dismay.
A letter dated Monday, July 10 to Fox from Mike Beecher, chair of the Pawlet Select Board, indicated that Fox was told the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office would not execute the writ because it is not their responsibility. The letter indicates that statement from Fox came shortly after the town sent the writ directly to the department.
“You responded the same day indicating you would not execute the writ because you ‘do not have a contract with Pawlet,’” the letter reads. “As you are aware, the Town of Pawlet is within your precinct and its residents are your constituents.”
The letter references several relevant Vermont statutes, including 25 VSA § 696, which states, “Sheriffs shall receive all writs and precepts issuing from lawful authority at any time and place within their respective precincts, unless they can show reasonable cause to the contrary, and shall execute and return the same agreeably to the direction thereof.”
The statute says that any sheriff who refuses to perform those duties is subject to fines of $100 per day. The town also said it would pursue legal action if the sheriff’s position had not changed by the end of the week.
“The Town asks that you promptly confirm that you will follow the law, as required,” it reads. “If no such confirmation has been received by July 14, 2023, the Town may commence an action for mandamus against you.”
The legal step introduces the possibility that Fox would be in contempt of a court order if a court rules in the town’s favor and Fox does not comply.
Fox confirmed that the lack of a contract with Pawlet is what has held up Banyai’s arrest, and says the responsibility for bringing him into custody does not fall squarely on his department. Fox suggested the wording of Durkin’s order – which directs “any sheriff or constable in this state” to arrest him and remand him until his property is brought into compliance – has it mistakenly perceived as such.
“When warrants come out, they’re for all law enforcement agencies, it’s not typically set for one agency to serve,” Fox said. “Pawlet, I do not currently have a contract with, so if I spent numerous hours down there, there’s no reimbursement time for that.”
The Rutland County Sheriff’s website says, “The department currently provides contracted law enforcement services to the following towns: West Rutland, Proctor, Clarendon, Wallingford, Poultney, Mendon, Danby, Tinmouth, and the Town of Ira.”
Fox said that if Banyai were to be seen in any one of those municipalities, that he has no problem with apprehending him there.
“That’s not the plan, to go down there and with this large show of force to try to get him to succumb to this mittimus that’s been issued,” Fox said. “And I’ve been in contact with VSP on the issue, and they’re not willing to do that either.”
“The consensus with law enforcement here is that we’re not going to go storm the facility to bring him out on the mittimus,” Fox later added.
Furthermore, Fox says that while the sheriff’s office would assist if called upon by VSP, because the sheriffs are not contracted with Pawlet, Banyai’s property is state police jurisdiction.
“If a burglary call came in today in Pawlet, it wouldn’t come to me, it would go to VSP because they cover that area,” he explained. “If it was in one of our contract towns and we had coverage, we would respond to it. But, that’s not the case with this.”
Adam Silverman, public information officer for the Vermont State Police, said the department “[continues] to be ready to assist the sheriff’s department as needed.”
Fox feels his response to the town was misunderstood, and he took exception to one particular word in the town’s letter to him – “refusal.”
“The email was not a refusal to serve the warrant,” he explained. “It was letting them know that we don’t contract with Pawlet, and that would be VSP jurisdiction, because they’re paid by the state, so they can go anywhere they choose to go.”
There remains the possibility that this all may become moot, as Fox said he has heard that Banyai has begun deconstructing the unpermitted structures that currently have him in contempt of Durkin’s March 5, 2021 order.
If that is the case, and Banyai is deemed to have fully complied with the court’s orders, then it appears Banyai would no longer be arrested. He would, however, still be on the hook for over $100,000 (and counting) in fines, as well as attorney’s fees to the Town of Pawlet.
That is all contingent on Banyai allowing a site inspection by the town, which he has to date refused.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan declined to comment on the matter.