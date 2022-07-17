Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Everyone had a great time Friday morning at the Berkshire YMCA camp talent show, which took place in the former Benn High building. Counselors and campers alike took to the stage.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.