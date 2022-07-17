Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 17, 2022 @ 7:35 am
Counselors share a dance together while their campers watch and cheer.
Zach and Malcome show off their drumming to a large audience of fellow campers at the Berkshire YMCA summer camp's talent show.
Kids at the Berkshire YMCA camp talent show enjoyed the entertainment on Friday morning.
Everyone had a great time Friday morning at the Berkshire YMCA camp talent show, which took place in the former Benn High building. Counselors and campers alike took to the stage.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.