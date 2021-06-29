BENNINGTON — The WBTN-1370 AM radio station is now an FM station, too.
The station, which is owned by nonprofit Shires Media Partnership and based at 407 Harwood Hill Rd. in Bennington, began broadcasting on the 96.5 FM band in late May.
The FM channel launch follows a change in the nonprofit’s board composition and programming. The station adopted new taglines, “We Bring The Noise,” a play on its call letters, and “Southern Vermont’s Premier Rock Station,” and increased its focus on rock-and-roll music.
Board secretary and program director Jason Lillie credited the community for responding “in full force” to help the organization meet a June deadline for a permit related to the FM transmitter. L&G Fabricators, of Bennington, helped to build a base for a new tower.
Lillie, who has been involved with the station for nearly a decade, said the volunteer-powered organization is continuing to seek to spread the message that the station belongs to the community and that it can help residents launch the programs they want to hear.
The station’s current programming includes “Real Talk of the Northeast with Mulletman & The Mouth,” a show hosted by Shannon Pruden and Lee Dufresne, the station’s format director, station manager and sales manager; “Southern Vermont Law,” hosted by retired Manchester Police Chief Mike Hall and student Sierra Brown; “Moose and the Morning Revolution,” with Bruce Bell; “Scoreboard Sports,” hosted by Dallas Oliver, Treff LeBlanc and Robb Prouty; and “The Politics of Food,” hosted by Alan Baker.
The station is also now airing NASCAR races on weekends.
Charles Watson, the station’s chief engineer, said the FM frequency represents “another way for us to communicate with the public,” especially those who do not listen to AM radio.
The organization is lining up new sponsors, planning several large fundraising events for the future and developing merchandise, according to Dufresne, who along with Bob and Cora May Howe made significant donations toward the FM project.
A new sign, donated by GVH Studio, of Bennington, has been installed at the station’s Harwood Hill headquarters.
More information about the station is available on its recently overhauled website, wbtnam.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/wbtn1370am. The station’s free app is available through Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.
Lillie said people interested in becoming involved with the station may call 802-442-6321 or reach out through the station’s Facebook page. The station’s lobby is also open to the public, according to Dufresne.