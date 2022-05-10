BARRE — Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault announced Friday that he will run for Vermont attorney general.
Thibault outlined in a statement his key priorities for his campaign to serve as Vermont’s top law enforcement officer. As state's attorney, he said he has emphasized a proactive and holistic approach to public safety.
He has supported restorative practices, drug treatment court and has been an ally to victims of crime — particularly those affected by intimate partner or sexual violence. He has taken on a leading role within the Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs, serving as a representative to the Vermont Sentencing Commission and on the Executive Board of State's Attorneys.
Thibault said he also has continued his advocacy for multiple justice reform efforts, ranging from sentencing reform, to revising Vermont's definition of consent for the first time in decades, to protecting Vermont’s public employees and election workers. As a prosecutor, he is guided by his upbringing in a blue-collar family of plumbers and electricians, his military experience and his Democratic values.
Thibault has roots in Vermont through his grandparents. Although raised in Connecticut, he spent a significant amount of time in the Green Mountain State during his childhood — namely in Brookline, Bethel and Royalton. He attended the University of Richmond on an Army ROTC scholarship, graduating with a B.A. in political science, and then returned to Vermont in 2004 for law school. In 2007, Thibault graduated from Vermont Law School, where he met his wife, Johanna. The two married in a big red barn in the Mad River Valley, he said.
After law school, Thibault was a judge advocate for the U.S. Army. Moving to a new duty station every two to three years, the couple lived in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Germany and Tennessee before he left active duty as a major and returned to Vermont. Now with two sons, Thibault decided it was time to plant firm roots in Cabot.
He has served for nearly five years as a member of the Cabot School Board. He has helped the school navigate the pandemic, Act 46 and difficult budgets, but is most proud of drafting the school district's diversity, equity and inclusion policy and supporting students in their efforts to raise the Black Lives Matter and rainbow pride flags on the school campus.
During the pandemic, he pursued a goal of working with large animals and livestock. He also enjoys keeping vintage tractors going, as well as hiking, biking and skiing with his wife, sons and dog.
As Vermont’s next attorney general, Thibault’s priorities will include:
▪ criminal justice reform
▪ defending democracy and fundamental rights
▪ environmental justice
▪ public safety and protecting Vermonters
Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that he will not be seeking reelection in November.