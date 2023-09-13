PAWLET — In yet another twist in the ongoing saga between Daniel Banyai and the Town of Pawlet, the outstanding arrest warrant issued by a judge in July has officially expired without an arrest.
Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the warrant expired 60 days after an Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin ordered the arrest of Banyai. According to Fox, no valid arrest warrant is outstanding in Daniel Banyai’s name.
“They would have to issue a new warrant,” Fox said. “There is currently no legal warrant to arrest Mr. Banyai.”
Daniel Banyai remains free after years of tangling with neighbors, the town, and the state over his unlicensed paramilitary training facility on his Slate Ridge property in West Pawlet. The Vermont Legislature passed a bill this year, signed into law on May 9 by Gov. Phil Scott, that banned similar facilities to Banyai’s Slate Ridge anywhere in the state.
The Environmental Court ordered in early February that Banyai remove non-permitted buildings on the property as part of an environmental case. After indicating he would comply, Banyai ignored the order. On July 6, the judge granted an emergency motion from the town of Pawlet seeking the imprisonment of Banyai until his property could be brought into compliance. The warrant gave a 60-day window for his arrest.
That ruling was met with relief from the town, which has struggled with the property and its owner for several years. Both town officials and neighbors reported being threatened and harassed by Banyai and other individuals on the property. The situation escalated when Banyai posted a no-trespassing sign on his property the day of a scheduled site inspection, reading in part: “Trespass here, die here. Take the chance.”
Two months after the warrant was issued, Banyai remains free. There has been no arrest made by any law enforcement agency in Vermont. When the warrant was issued, Sheriff Fox told the Banner that the lack of a contract with Pawlet had held up Banyai’s arrest. He also said the responsibility for bringing him into custody does not fall squarely on his department. And he said at the time that he had no legal right to enter Banyai’s property, and that the responsibility to arrest Banyai was the obligation of the Vermont State Police.
“I’m not going to 'storm the facility' in order to arrest Banyai,” Fox said.
Fox later amended his position. He told the Banner in August that there were several attempts to locate Banyai in order to make an arrest or have Banyai turn himself in, but they were unsuccessful. Fox said at the time that Banyai could not be located near the property. Several neighbors reported at the time that Banyai was still coming and going from his property, with several sightings of him in Pawlet.
VSP had indicated a willingness to assist with the arrest but didn’t feel it was their duty to do so.
Meanwhile, Banyai appealed his case to the Second Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals after the Vermont Supreme Court failed to take up the case. The newest appeal is one of a string of legal maneuvers that Banyai and his legal team have used to facilitate a reversal of the court’s decision to disband the illegal paramilitary facility known as Slate Ridge from his property.
Banyai has refused to fully follow the court’s order and allow town representatives to inspect any work. In July, Banyai filed a motion asking the judge to rescind his arrest warrant and dismiss the accumulated fines, with photos allegedly showing several of the facilities being removed from the property. That motion was denied.
An appeal of that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court was also rejected. In a one-page notice, the court told Banyai they would not look at the case. The federal case is an appeal of the Vermont Supreme Court's refusal to take up Banyai's case. Banyai’s fines are now over $100,000, with penalties continuing to accumulate for each day of non-compliance.
There is no word yet on the town’s next move or if a new arrest warrant will be issued. Attempts to reach Merrill Bent, legal counsel for Pawlet, and Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.