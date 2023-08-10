BENNINGTON — After seeing children underdressed for harsh winter weather due to lack of proper clothes, Mack W. Stewart knew something needed to be done.
Stewart was working at a newspaper in Torrington, Connecticut in 1988 when he founded Warm the Children. It was an organization created to raise money to go towards new clothes, coats, shoes and boots, hats, and other winter necessities.
Money is raised through local newspapers, such as the Bennington Banner, and then used either online or in person to purchase warm clothing for kids. In its first year of operation, Warm the Children raised $20,000 and funded new clothes for 249 children in need. Today, it raises $800,000 annually and helps over 10,000 children in need.
Warm the Children has expanded all over the country, from Kentucky to Pennsylvania to Michigan, and continues on its mission to help underprivileged families stay warm.
In the Bennington area in the past year, 229 children were given new clothes, including 175 coats, 139 pairs of boots, 159 gloves, and other supplies. The Lions Club, Sunrise Family Resource Center, the Bennington Banner, Mission City Church, and Bennington Economic Services Division are all supporters of the Bennington chapter of the organization.
Warm the Children has also expanded their offerings to anything that keeps kids warm, including socks, pants, and shirts. In addition, people can bring new or gently used donations to the Banner office at 423 Main St., and there will be an opportunity to “shop” at the Mission City Church through these donations.
“The need has never been greater and the kids are just so happy to shop and walk out of the store with a bag of brand new winter clothes," said Susan Plaisance, ad director for the Bennington Banner, one of the key sponsors of the Warm the Children event. "With the limited selection locally we have also added an online option, and families can select items from an online store provided by JCPenney. The Bennington Banner is proud to assist in this annual event for its 31st year!”
This year, applications will be open from Sept. 5-19. The number of people accepted depends on donation — the more that is raised in donations, so the more that is donated, the more children have access to this program.
Warm the Children is always looking for more volunteers to help review applicants, take kids shopping, and coordinate donations.
Donations can be made by check to ‘Warm the Children’ and mailed to Warm The Children, Sunrise Family Resource Center, 244 Union St., Bennington VT 05201; or online at https://sunrisepcc.com/make-a-donation-warm-the-children.php.
If your family would like to participate in the program, contact wtcbennington@gmail.com.