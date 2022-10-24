ARLINGTON — The function hall of American Legion Post 69 was set up like a workshop on Monday, with stations for volunteers to turn wood and clear plastic sheeting into heat and money-saving window inserts.
The Window Dressers project, a joint initiative of Bennington County's town energy committees, started building the inserts for Northshire communities on Friday and was back at it again Monday. Volunteers from the committees and from the community are building the inserts, which can be installed easily in existing windows without specialized tools.
In all, the Northshire team is building 264 window inserts with materials supplied by Window Dressers for homes in Arlington, Sunderland, Manchester and Dorset. The Southshire volunteer team already conducted its build session.
No more orders are being taken for this year, but anyone interested in the inserts for next winter can go windowdressers.org to inquire.
"We're going to do it again next year," volunteer Jim Salsgiver said.
About one-third of the inserts are being provided at reduced cost, and families meeting income guidelines can receive as many as 10 for free. The remainder cost between $32 and $77 per insert, depending on size and whether the frames are painted or unfinished pine. The volunteer building effort helps to keep costs low.
The energy committees are involved because the inserts not only help families save on heating bills and keep their homes warmer, but promote fuel efficiency, leading to lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Window Dressers, a nonprofit based in Maine, provides materials and instructions for the custom-built window inserts.
The process starts with area volunteers taking laser-guided measurements of clients' windows, accurate to within a 100th of an inch. In Manchester, that was volunteers Carl Bucholt and Jim Hand, who also volunteered to help build the inserts this week.
The measurement results are sent to Window Dressers' operation in Maine, where the frames are built to specifications.
That's important because it allows the insert, built with a layer of plastic on each side and foam around the edges, to fit snugly in the window frame. The air trapped between the insert and the window, and between the layers of plastic, further insulates the window from the elements.
"These things fit in so well, you don't need any hardware to keep them in place. It's really slick," Bucholt said.
Volunteers who have installed the inserts at their own homes and offices say they work wonders.
Salsgiver said he and his wife found the study in their home was always cold and drafty in the winter. "We put these in last year, and it was night and day," Salsgiver said of the difference. "[His wife] was like, 'It's comfy in here now.'"
Stephanie Moffett-Hynds, from the Arlington Energy Committee, works on the second floor of the carriage barn at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home. Before inserts were installed, "the snow would always come in between the windows," she said.
But last winter, with the inserts installed, "It's toasty. It's perfect," she said.
Arlington Town Administrator Nick Zaiac was among volunteers building inserts on Monday, as the town had ordered seven to improve Town Hall's heat efficiency. They're scattered throughout the building, including the town clerk's office, Zaiac said.
"We did all our poorly insulated windows that hadn't been replaced. If they make a meaningful difference, we look forward to reporting back," he said.
Bucholt, of the Manchester Energy Committee, said the materials and guidance provided by Window Dressers made it relatively easy to assemble the inserts.
"The jigs that this outfit provides makes it easier than you'd think it should be," he said of the work.