BENNINGTON — A 41-year-old Bennington man, who is charged with a hit-and-run in January, remains behind bars at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland after a bail hearing on felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and aggravated assault.
Judge Cortland Corsones declared the weight of evidence “great” during the Wednesday hearing, meaning the case against Grant Bentley will continue as it makes its way to resolution or trial. The defense did not contest the finding but reserved the right to revisit the matter of possible release on bail with conditions later in the process.
Bentley is charged with the Jan. 10 hit-and-run of an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot, and then lifting and unceremoniously dropping the woman before fleeing the scene. He was on the lam for two weeks before police arrested him in a Bennington motel room.
Bentley has four other criminal cases in Bennington that are still unresolved. Those charges include burglary, assault, robbery, cocaine possession, violation of conditions of release and petty larceny for allegedly stealing a Twisted Tea beverage from Stewart’s Shops in Bennington.