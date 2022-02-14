BENNINGTON — The defendant in the hit-and-run of an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Bennington is now facing a new charge related to the white SUV he allegedly was driving on the day of the crime.
Grant Bentley, 41, held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and aggravated assault, now faces charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
His arrest stemmed from an incident on Jan. 10, in which he allegedly hit the elderly woman as she walked her shopping cart in the parking lot outside Walmart on Northside Drive. Bentley allegedly struck the woman’s cart, knocking her to the ground. Bentley then tried to pick her up but, but when he couldn’t, he was seen on a surveillance video dropping the woman, who banged her head on the pavement, before taking off.
During the initial investigation, police located an identical white Chevrolet Traverse SUV from the video in Bennington. The vehicle is owned by a local woman, who informed police that the SUV had not been used in quite a while. When police looked at the vehicle closer, they noticed damage to the license plate and salt covering the entire car, consistent with the car used during snowy weather in Bennington. Bentley and the owner’s husband are brothers. She told police that Bentley didn’t not have permission to use the car.
The new charges carry a sentence of up to five years in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. Bentley is already facing up to life imprisonment on the hit-and-run. He is charged as a habitual offender with three or more felony convictions in Vermont.
He’s also facing four other criminal cases in Bennington that are still unresolved. Those charges include burglary, assault, robbery, cocaine possession, violation of conditions of release and petty larceny for allegedly stealing a Twisted Tea beverage from Stewart’s Shops in Bennington.