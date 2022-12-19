BENNINGTON — The accused driver in a much-publicized hit-and-run incident at the Bennington Walmart is heading for a February trial date — that is, if he has a lawyer.
At a scheduled status conference Monday at the Bennington County Courthouse, defense attorney Frederick Bragdon hinted to Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary that things between himself and his client, Grant Bentley, have taken a turn for the worse and that there’s a good possibility that he might file a motion to remove himself from the case, just seven weeks before a jury trial would begin in the case.
Bragdon discussed the tension between himself and Bentley at the afternoon conference in which a pre-trial hearing was set for mid-January, right before an early February jury draw would take place, followed by a two-day trial a week later.
“Mr. Bentley doesn’t like me or my jokes,” Bragdon said to the judge. “I’m holding off filing a motion to withdraw pending a discussion with my client to see whether the relationship can be repaired. I’m not sure if he’ll see me, but I’m ready to go if I’m still here.”
Bragdon also told the court that he and prosecutor Alexander Burke have been discussing a possible deal, but there have been no real breakthroughs.
“I told Mr. Bentley that we’ve been communicating but that any possible deal will probably involve much more jail time than he expected,” Bragdon said.
McDonald-Cary set the pre-trial conference to give the defense time to work out their differences, with hopefully enough time for a possible new defense attorney to get up to speed in the case if necessary.
Bentley, 42, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and aggravated assault stemming from the Jan. 10 incident, in which he allegedly hit an elderly woman with his vehicle as she walked her shopping cart in the parking lot outside Walmart on Northside Drive. Bentley allegedly struck the woman’s cart, knocking her to the ground. He then tried to pick her up, but when he couldn’t, he was seen on a surveillance video dropping the woman onto the pavement, causing her to bang her head on the pavement, before taking off in his vehicle.
Bentley is being charged in the case as a habitual offender for having two other felonies on his record. Vermont allows prosecutors to ask for a life sentence for habitual offenders. Bentley also has numerous other pending cases in Vermont, including three burglary charges, shoplifting, and assault and robbery. He was also charged after the Walmart incident with operating a vehicle, the one involved in the Walmart incident, without the owner’s permission.
He is currently being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.