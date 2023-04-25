BENNINGTON — This past Sunday’s Walloomsac River and Downtown Walk featured an Earth Day clean-up.
Vermont state forester for Bennington County, Cory Creagan, gave a talk on the environment and then joined attendees in the cleanup effort.
Sixteen people participated and filled 10 large garbage bags. They also pulled a tire, exercise equipment, and an old tub out of the river.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.
The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to participate.