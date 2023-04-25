Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — This past Sunday’s Walloomsac River and Downtown Walk featured an Earth Day clean-up.

Vermont state forester for Bennington County, Cory Creagan, gave a talk on the environment and then joined attendees in the cleanup effort.

Sixteen people participated and filled 10 large garbage bags. They also pulled a tire, exercise equipment, and an old tub out of the river.

Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to participate.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.