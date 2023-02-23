PUTNEY — Students at Putney Central School spent the month of February studying and talking about each of the 13 principles of the Black Lives Matter movement as part of Black History Month.
On the last day before winter break, students created a gallery walk presentation and toured it around the school examining various Black Lives Matter principles.
Aidy Holding, the Planning Room Coordinator and Diversity, Equity, and Social Justice teacher for the school, helped co-lead the week’s long project.
“We started making these projects for the bulletin boards a few weeks ago. We are celebrating Black History Month and Black Lives Matter with a kind of a gallery walk of the bulletin boards that all the classes created,” said Holding. “They are based on principles, the 13 principles of the Black Lives Matter movement.”
One of the more unique presentations was by the school’s third-grade class, in which students created a small museum based on themselves. The idea was inspired by the book “Milo’s Museum,” in which the lead character goes to a museum but doesn’t see any African American culture and history reflected in the museum, which inspires her to create her own museum.