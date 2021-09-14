MANCHESTER — About three dozen rescue personnel responded to a small fire at Walgreens pharmacy Tuesday night.
Second Assistant Fire Chief William Beideman said the fire seemed to have started in the ceiling of the stockroom. Firefighters knocked that down quickly, but the fire was exceptionally smoky and got into the suspended ceiling, which firefighters had to flush out with fans.
The store was closed, but workers were there at the time. They declined to comment.
At about 6:30 p.m., fire trucks raced to the scene at Walgreens pharmacy at 4993A Main St. There were no visible flames moments later.
Firefighters attacked the pharmacy from the front and back doors, as smoke seem to be concentrated at the back door; firefighters ventilated smoke at both doors.
Rescue workers gathered in turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus to go in at about 6:50 p.m.
Manchester sent all of its vehicles to the scene and had mutual aid from Arlington, Dorset, East Dorset, Pawlet Fire departments, each responding with multiple trucks, in addition to the Northshire Rescue Squad. State and local police, and Green Mountain Power were also assisting.
Traffic was being diverted away from the scene at Center Hill Road, while onlookers watched the rescue personnel at work.
Firefighters started wrapping up their work shortly after 7 p.m.
Around 7 p.m., there was an alarm call at The Equinox Resort; a crew from East Dorset jumped in their truck and headed to the scene, with Pawlet firefighters close behind.
The Manchester Walgreens has been closed intermittently for the past several days. A sign on the door says the closure is "due to computer server problems."