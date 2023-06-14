NORTH BENNINGTON — Agency of Transportation officials are expecting a four-week bridge closure during the planned replacement of a span over Cold Spring Brook on Route 67, about a mile from the New York border.
VTrans representatives provided an update Tuesday at the North Bennington village offices on the state project to replace a concrete bridge constructed in 1934.
The span is listed in satisfactory condition, they said, but it no longer meets Vermont design standards for width and other features.
The state-owned bridge is in the extreme southwest corner of Shaftsbury, but most of the area served by the highway is in North Bennington, and the road is the common route between the village and Hoosick, Hoosick Falls, Eagle Bridge, Cambridge and other towns in New York.
VTrans project manager Adam Goudreau and VTrans design engineer David Peterson said alternatives for upgrading what is called Bridge No. 1 were addressed in an engineering study in 2018.
The study recommended a full replacement with a three-sided structure of precast components with the horizontal piece facing up and serving as a base for the deck and road surfaces.
DETOUR PLANS
Current estimates are for the project, now in the final design phase, to go to bid in 2024 and for construction to begin in July 2025, they said.
While the project will take longer than four weeks including prep work, that timeframe is the expected maximum period that the bridge will be closed and traffic diverted onto detour routes.
The officials said the main detour from Route 67 will be via Route 22 into Hoosick and Hoosick Falls and east over N.Y. Route 7 and/or Vermont 279 into Bennington.
A 2.8-mile detour for local traffic will be available using Harrington Road — just west of the bridge — and McCullough Road, which connects with the center of North Bennington village and Route 67A.
Village trustees expressed some concern about an increase of traffic over Harrington and McCullough roads.
“The impacts [on the gravel roads] are going to be big, but it has to be done,” said Trustee Matthew Patterson.
When finished, the new 32-foot-long bridge will accommodate two 11-foot highway travel lanes and five-foot shoulders.
Besides narrowness, other existing problems with the concrete slab bridge include a laid-stone wingwall on the upstream, or western side that is failing, and undermining and deposited aggradation material buildup inside the bridge abutments.
There is also cracking in the soffit, or underside of the deck, with an infiltration of water, Goudreau said.
A copy of the slideshow the VTrans officials presented Tuesday, which includes engineering designs and photos, will be posted on the village website.
Signs announcing the detours will be posted at least a month ahead of the bridge closure, the officials said.
RAILROAD PROJECT
During the presentation, project manager Renee Layton of the VTrans rail division discussed a pending reconstruction project expected to go to bid soon and be completed in 2024.
A 144-foot long, 10- by 10-foot box structure will be created about 60 feet below a section of Vermont Rail System line north and roughly parallel to Route 67 and the highway bridge, replacing an existing structure.
The culvert, which channels Cold Spring Brook below the tracks, will be shut down for an estimated four weeks next year.
The current structure is an aging stone arch culvert with some corrugated metal repair sections added over the years.
The VTrans officials said the two projects originally were being designed to be constructed at the same time, but they will now occur in successive construction seasons.