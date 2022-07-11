COLCHESTER — Vermont Army National Guard leadership has initiated administrative investigations into the failure of its sexual assault reporting system, as well as acts of bullying, favoritism and a “good old boy” network, according to a Guard report and statement issued Monday.
The investigations come after an assessment made public by the Guard last October last year. The Guard would not elaborate on the allegations, but they are described generally in the report.
Deficiencies cited in the assessment included:
• written policies on sexual assault lack specifics to ensure compliance;
• scant knowledge of how to report sexual assault in certain Army National Guard units;
• instances in which local commanders did not attend to, let alone prioritize, victims’ needs and interests;
• a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program that fails to meet the operational demand;
• the lack of resourcing and emphasis on the Vermont National Guard’s equal opportunity programs has affected the filing and disposition of sexual harassment and hostile work environment complaints;
• there is a strong perception of favoritism or a “good old boy” network;
• a significant number of personnel expressed that perceptions of favoritism within the Guard might stifle meaningful change because of fear of reprisal, retaliation or marginalization;
• and a lack of clarity surrounding acceptable/unacceptable conduct, and a lack of written policies addressing such conduct.
“I am disappointed that poor decisions and behavior continue to happen, but am glad to see our members report bad behavior when they see it,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general, in the statement. “I wish we could share more about the investigations themselves, but we can’t. It’s critical for our current members to know that all members are, and will continue to be held accountable regardless of rank or position.”
The assessment, a Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey, consisted of site inspections and numerous interviews with members from across the Vermont National Guard, conducted by the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations.
“I joined the Vermont National Guard in 2003,” said Maj. Annaliese Baumer, commander of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion based in Rutland, during a recent media interview. “I can definitely recall the way it was versus the way it is now. I would say the fact that [Knight] actually invited that climate assessment is positive. It’s a huge deal that you’re willing to have eyes look into the organization and identify some things that aren’t necessarily comfortable. To me, that’s a step moving forward in and of itself, because that didn’t happen 10 years ago.”
In all administrative misconduct investigations, the Guard follows procedures that provide the constitutional right to due process for all involved parties. The U.S. Privacy Act forbids the disclosure of personally identifiable information without the written consent of those involved.
“Our people are by far the most important part of our organization,” said Knight. “I want to make sure I do everything I can to maximize the experience of soldiers and airmen during their time in uniform. These investigations are a result of our people trusting the process and reporting aberrant behavior to the chain of command.”
To read the assessment of the Vermont National Guard, visit vtguard.com/org-assessment.