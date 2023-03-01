POWNAL — A Vermont State Police cruiser operated by on-duty Trooper Benjamin Irwin was involved in a one vehicle crash on North Pownal Road near the intersection of Mount Anthony Road in the town of Pownal on on Tuesday just before 1 a.m.
According to VSP, Irwin was traveling east on North Pownal Road when he applied the brakes preparing for a downhill curve, but began to lose control on the snow and ice covered roadway. He made attempts to correct the course of the 2019 Ford Explorer, but the vehicle went off the shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole guidewire. The front end of the vehicle was damaged.
At the time of the crash, it was snowing and the road surface was snow and ice covered. Irwin was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.