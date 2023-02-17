STAMFORD — Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury is asking the public's help regarding a vehicle crash in Stamford this morning.
According to police, they received a report around 9 a.m. of a white Ford pickup truck with no registration plates operating in a negligent manner on Klondike Road in the town of Stamford. The vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a fence, and the operator was not on scene.
VSP is asking for any information regarding the vehicle and its operator. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.