POWNAL —On Saturday, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person from the Town of Pownal.
The missing man was identified as Austin McCallister, 53. McCallister has not been in contact with his family since Thursday. It was originally reported he was last seen Sept. 10 in Pownal. However, detectives later learned he may have been seen on Sept. 13 walking on Benmont Avenue in Bennington.
He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark colored T-shirt with a front pocket. McCallister has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and tattoos up into his neck. He is approximately 6’ tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighing approximately 320 lbs.
This disappearance is not considered suspicious, but his family and law enforcement are concerned for his welfare. McCallister, who also is known as Tony, is known to frequent the Claremont, N.H., area.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate and trying to locate McCallister. Anyone with additional information or knowledge of McCallister’s whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.