POWNAL -- Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in numerous theft incidents that occurred sometime during the late night-early morning of Friday and Saturday in Pownal. According to police, troopers from Shaftsbury Barracks received numerous reports of thefts on Jackson Cross Road and local side streets, and determined that a suspect was breaking into vehicles looking primarily for cash and valuable items.
Police released photographs of the possible suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the individual or has information regarding the theft incidents to contact Trooper Ryan Criss via email at ryan.criss@vermont.gov or by contacting 802-442-5421.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police want to ensure that citizens of Bennington County are locking vehicle doors and removing valuable items from the vehicles when not in use.