SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police picked up 44-year-old Joshua Trainor of Pownal on Wednesday morning after the agency responded to a reported trespassing complaint at a residence on Route 7 in Pownal.
During the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Trainor had an active in-state arrest warrant for an assault and robbery case.
He was placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Trainor was transported to the Bennington County Courthouse to appear in front of a judge. Bail was set at $10,000.