WOODFORD -- Vermont State Police are asking the public's help in investigating a string of thefts at the Woodford State Park Campground early this morning.
Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks received reports of multiple thefts at the campground between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Troopers responded and were unable to identify possible suspects.
The suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident. Troopers encourage anyone with information to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or submit anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.