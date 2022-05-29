First Time Happy Campers program at Woodford

WOODFORD -- Vermont State Police are asking the public's help in investigating a string of thefts at the Woodford State Park Campground early this morning.

Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks received reports of multiple thefts at the campground between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Troopers responded and were unable to identify possible suspects.

The suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident. Troopers encourage anyone with information to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or submit anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

