POWNAL --Vermont State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in front of the Stewarts Shop on Route 7 in Pownal. Troopers were advised of the incident on Sunday afternoon, with one of the operators leaving the scene right after the collision.
The officers determined that Bear Champion of Pownal, the operator of a Jeep Latitude, had been struck by an ATV as she was exiting the Stewarts parking lot. The ATV had been traveling south on Route 7 just prior to the collision. Police said there was damage done to the side front fender, bumper and grill area of the Jeep.
After colliding with Champion’s vehicle, the ATV operator continued south on Route 7 into Massachusetts. During the investigation, police learned that Jordan McLear of Massachusetts -- who subsequently stated she was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash -- had been transported to the hospital as a result of the incident. That was the only information provided to police by McLear.
This investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS