ROCKINGHAM -- Vermont State Police report that Interstate 91 northbound and southbound has re-opened for essential travel only from Exit 8 in Rockingham to Exit 10 in White River Junction due to icy conditions.
Police issued the following statement: AOT is out working on the roadways. Due to freezing rain and roadway conditions the Interstate will be open for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. If you do not need to be on Interstate 91 please avoid the area from Rockingham MM 30 to White River Junction - MM 70 both north bound and south bound and seek alternate routes.
The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a winter weather advisory in the Bennington area through 1 p.m. today, and in Windham County through 7 p.m. Emergency officials are urging drivers to use caution if they are on the roads throughout the region.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation issued a statement this morning for the southern Vermont area: Freezing rain is beginning to fall creating widely variable road conditions. Black ice and rapidly changing surface condition and temperatures are likely. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, leave extra distance when following vehicles, and plan ahead for extra travel times.