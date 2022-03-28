22B3001011 Reid Pic.JPG

Mary E. Reid 

SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a Searsburg woman who was reported missing Saturday.

According to police, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified that 53-year-old Mary E. Reid was missing, and responded to an area on Route 9 in Searsburg.

As of Monday, troopers in the Southern Vermont area have been unable to locate Reid. Police are asking anyone with information about Reid’s whereabouts to contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

