SHAFTSBURY — A Bennington man was arrested after being caught by Vermont State Police allegedly driving 75 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone with a juvenile unbuckled in the bed of his pickup.

According to VSP, troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a vehicle speeding on Route 7 in Shaftsbury on Wednesday night at 10:20 p.m. The driver, Eryk J. Hunt, 19, had a civilly suspended driver's license. Further investigation revealed Hunt was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and with the juvenile in the back of the truck.

Hunt was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and cruelty to a child.

He is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on Jan. 23, 2023.

