MANCHESTER — If you were at Applejack Field Friday night for Burr and Burton football’s senior night game with Middlebury, you might have left wondering what led to a stoppage of the game lasting for over 20 minutes midway through the third quarter.
As it turns out, the delay was warranted, and was how the Vermont Principals Association wants an in-game report of hate speech to be handled, according to Lauren Thomas, assistant executive director for the VPA.
“That is exactly what we want the officials to do,” said Thomas.
On Friday night, the action on the field ground to a halt and both teams were sent to their respective sidelines while officials, coaches, and Burr and Burton athletic director Dave Miceli sorted out the details of a Middlebury player reporting the use of a racial term by a Burr and Burton player. The Middlebury player is not a person of color.
This midfield conference was the first step of Burr and Burton’s predetermined “hate speech disruption plan,” established by Miceli based on recommendations from the VPA. The pause in the game gave the officials and coaches a chance to sort out what had happened and follow the rest of the blueprint for next steps to move forward.
“It was a result that needed to feel right to everyone involved, and that takes time,” said Miceli. “If the game was delayed but we got it right, then I don’t mind that at all.”
Per the VPA’s guidance, Miceli did get it right. If the language in question was heard by an official, it would have resulted in an automatic ejection, as hate speech rises to a different level than other “abusive language.” Since the remark was reported by a player, and not heard by an official, the next steps forward were to determine if anyone else could corroborate what the player heard, which was not the case.
It is at that point in the protocol that coaches, athletic directors and the targeted player can determine whether “significant harm” has been done. In this case, with Middlebury athletic director Sean Farrell looped in via a phone call from Miceli, all were in agreement that the alleged offense did not call for suspension of the game.
Farrell, who was listening on the radio, said once he heard the game was being suspended, he knew exactly what it was about.
“I knew once the [athletic directors] and coaches were on the field, I knew what had happened,” Farrell said. “That was right in line with guidance we had received from the VPA. Kudos to everyone involved. It’s hard to truly assess without being there, but it sounds to me like everything was handled properly.”
Farrell also said he appreciated the call from Miceli.
While officials initially ruled that the Burr and Burton player would be ejected from the game, the discussion resulted in that decision being reversed and the game moved on with Burr and Burton being assessed a penalty for taunting.
“Our officials have been amazing in helping us implement this policy,” said Thomas. “They’re leading the way.”
Friday night was far from an isolated incident in Vermont extracurricular activities. The VPA is taking reports of hateful language very seriously, and established an easy-to-use “Reporting a Concern” function on its website last October. In the fall 2022 sports season alone, 12 such reports have been logged statewide, according to Thomas.
As of last spring, the VPA has also required a statement drafted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee be read prior to every athletic event to athletes and spectators (or at venues lacking audio systems, a QR code be conspicuously placed so everyone can read it). The statement highlights the need for sportsmanship, respect and a safe playing environment, and warns of the possible outcomes for violating that expectation.
Miceli said that the statement is often read by a player from the home team, and that it began as a bit of a grassroots movement among players following an incident of fans directing racist insults toward players at a Winooski soccer game in September of 2021.
“It started with a couple of teams. Like our Burr and Burton soccer team wanted to make a statement in connection with what happened up north,” Miceli explained. “They said we’re not going to stand for this, and they got together with the Brattleboro kids [prior to that game] and the game administrator said they could read the statement … spontaneous things like that were happening everywhere.”
Thomas also gave a lot of credit to young student-athletes for cracking down on hateful language.
“We have kids that really get it. They are taking this seriously. We have captains that are coming and reporting things to officials on their teammate’s behalf,” she said. “Now if we can just get the kids on the other side to stop – that’s what we are still working on.”
Miceli summarized the importance of the situation with a reminder of the ultimate purpose of interscholastic athletics.
“The game is important, but this is education-based athletics, and the reason we’re doing this is it’s an extension of the classroom,” he said. “[Athletics] is also a space where the rules of the classroom and the school building extend to protect our students.”