BENNINGTON — It was the lease the voters could do.
With an exceptionally light turnout, 372 voters in the four towns of the Southwest Vermont Unified Elementary School District on Tuesday approved a $1 per year, 30-year lease of property on the Pownal Elementary School campus to give the Head Start preschool program there a much-needed new home. Only 74 voters rejected the proposal.
Voters cast ballots in Bennington, Shaftsbury, Pownal and Woodford.
United Children’s Services of Bennington County, which operates the program, required a long-term lease on the property in order to access federal grant money, which is being used for the new building. No district funds are being spent as part of the project.
Program director Betsy Rathbun-Gunn was thankful for the community support.
“We’re just very pleased and looking forward to now moving forward with the planning and building stage,” she said. “We look forward to working with the SVSU over the next few years in providing high quality programming for children and families.”
The next step is meeting with the builder and figuring out the constriction schedule, Rathbun-Gunn said. That meeting is taking place this week.
Pownal Head Start is a federal eligibility-based program. The Pownal program serves families and children ages 3-5 living close to or under the federal poverty limit or receiving public assistance, as well as some additional families. It’s also a partner with the SVUESD, providing public pre-kindergarten services.
The program has run for the past 25 years in a modular building near Pownal Elementary School and Oak Hill Children’s Center. That building has reached the end of its useful life, and the new building would add space that could be used for an infants and toddler program.
The 30-year lease approved Tuesday also contains an option for a 30-year renewal.