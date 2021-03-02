BENNINGTON — Voters were mostly in an approving mood this year, easily passing a town budget totaling $14,275,440, approving cannabis retail and cultivation businesses and creating a town recreation projects fund.
‘NO’ TO MAYOR
However, the town’s fifth opportunity to approve a mayoral government format for Bennington ended the same way as the previous four votes since 1998 — in defeat.
Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said the mayor question — in the form of a proposed amendment to the town charter — lost again, 735 votes in favor to 1,038 against.
Meanwhile, two ballot questions related to retail and cultivation or wholesale cannabis businesses were approved on votes of 1,182 to 593 and 1164 to 605, respectively.
State legislation allowing retail and other cannabis businesses is scheduled to take full effect late next year.
A Penny for Parks initiative, to create a fund for town recreation projects, such as replacement of the playgrounds at Willow Park, also won approval.
The vote was 1,180 to 561 to approve.
The Select Board’s proposal will add a penny to the town tax rate to raise approximately $100,000 annually to create a fund for recreation projects that are not included in the normal recreation budgets.
The town budgets for fiscal 2022, beginning July 1, were sweepingly approved 1,255 to 481.
In addition to approving the town general, highway and fire budgets, voters approved agency requests as separate articles, totaling $928,800.
Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau, who was re-elected without opposition, receiving 1,569 votes, said turnout on election day was light, leading to an overall turnout of between 1,700 and 1,800 voters participating. The exact total wasn’t immediately available Tuesday evening.