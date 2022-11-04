BENNINGTON — Bennington County voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect leaders from the top of the ticket — U.S. Senate and House — to local offices like state representative, sheriff and high bailiff.
With U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announcing he will not seek reelection for another six-year term, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is seeking the seat, facing Republican Gerald Malloy, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Welch's candidacy for the Senate created a race for his U.S. House seat, which is now being sought by state Sen. Becca Balint, a Democrat, and Republican Liam Madden. If elected, Balint would the first woman and first openly gay member of Congress from Vermont. Madden is a Marine Corps veteran who more recently worked in the solar energy industry.
The race for governor finds Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican seeking a fourth term, challenged by Democrat/Progressive Brenda Siegel of Newfane. Scott has focused on issues related to economic development; Siegel has spoken out on homelessness and the overdose crisis in Vermont.
Bennington resident Kevin Hoyt, who faces an outstanding arrest warrant for violating a stalking order against another man, is also on the ticket as an independent. Police have been unable to locate Hoyt, who has not publicly campaigned in the race.
Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a Democrat/Progressive, is running against Republican Joe Benning to regain that office. In the treasurer's race, Democrat Mike Pieciak is running against Republican H. Brooke Paige. Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas is also competing against Paige for secretary of state.
And former Manchester resident Charity Clark, a Democrat, faces Republican Michael Tagliavia of Corinth for Attorney General.
Local races
The locally contested House races include a challenge from Republican Bruce Busa, of Readsboro, to incumbent Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Pownal, in the Bennington-1 District.
That district was reconfigured in reapportionment to reflect population changes in the 2020 federal census. A map of all the legislative districts can be found on the secretary of state’s website at legislature.vermont.gov/reports-and-research/research/reapportionment/2022-house-of-representatives-reapportionment/towns-by-district.
Formerly including Pownal and Woodford, Bennington-1 now includes most of Pownal and Readsboro, as well as Stamford and Searsburg.
Another district that was reconfigured was Windham-2. Rep. Laura Sibilia, an independent from West Dover, represents that district that previously included Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg. The current Windham-2 House District includes Dover, Jamaica, Somerset, Stratton and Wardsboro.
Sibilia faces a challenge from independent George Wilson of West Wardsboro.
And Bennington-5 district saw changes. A section of northeast Pownal was added through reapportionment to the new Bennington-5 district, which also will see a contested race.
The incumbents, Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, and Rep. Michael Nigro, D-Bennington, are being challenged by Bennington Select Board member and former state Rep. Jim Carroll, a Democrat, who finished third in 2020 in a three-way race with the same candidates for two House seats.
Incumbent Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-South Londonderry, is running again but in a reconfigured district — the Windham-Bennington-Windsor District. The district will now have Winhall, Londonderry, Andover and Weston. She is unopposed.
Unchanged districts
In the Bennington-2 House district, the incumbents, Rep. Timothy Corcoran II and Dane Whitman, both Democrats, are unopposed for the two seats.
In the Bennington-3 House race, which includes Shaftsbury, Glastenbury and a portion of Sunderland, incumbent Democrat David Durfee faces a challenge from Republican Victor Harwood Jr.
The incumbents in the Bennington-4 district, Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, both Manchester Democrats, face a challenge from Republican Joe Gervais of Arlington in the two-seat district.
The Bennington-Rutland district includes Dorset, Landgrove, Peru, Danby and Mount Tabor. Incumbent Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan did not seek another term. Mike Rice, of Dorset, a Democrat, is facing William Gaiotti of Mount Tabor, a Republican, for that House seat.
There are no challengers for the Bennington state Senate seats held by incumbents Sen. Dick Sears and Brian Campion, both Bennington Democrats.
3 for sheriff
In one of the most closely watched races, three candidates — Democrat James Gulley Jr., of Bennington, Republican Joel Howard Jr., of Pownal, and independent Beau Alexander Sr., of Shaftsbury — are running to replace outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt.
Gulley defeated Howard and Alexander in the August primary, but they two chose to challenge Gulley in the general election on different party tickets.
Both Gulley and Alexander were candidates for the office in 2020, losing to Schmidt in the general election that year.
Howard is a lieutenant in the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and making his first bid for the office.
Other races
State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, probate judge candidate Lon McClintock, of Shaftsbury; incumbent assistant Judges Mary Frost and Brian Peat, and incumbent High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar are unopposed on the ballot.
McClintock is seeking to replace Probate Judge D. Justine Scanlon, who did not seek reelection.