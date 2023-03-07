Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 8:56 pm
Voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Manchester Town Hall.
As Selectman and polling volunteer Alex Bresnick looks on, a voter at Sunderland Town Hall shows her patriotism by voting and showing off her "stars and stripes" socks.
Five-year-old Oskar Stubel poses for his dad at the Bennington Firehouse as mom votes on Town Meeting Day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.