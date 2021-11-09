BENNINGTON — The Select Board decided Monday to allow more time for a community discussion about whether to change the tax formula that supports Better Bennington Corporation programs for the downtown business district.
The change proposed by BBC officials on Oct. 11 calls for sharing the tax, now paid by downtown business owners, among all property taxpayers.
“We’ve had a lot of good conversation over the last month, and lots of ideas and things we want to think about,” board chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Monday. “So I think what we want to do is put a pause on this so we can have time to continue having these conversations.”
Jenkins said the board would then “bring it back once we have a clear idea of how we want to proceed, to make sure we’re not providing a disincentive to buy property and set up businesses in the downtown – and also that we are continuing to be sensitive to the overall taxation of individuals in the town.”
She said the issue is not “time sensitive,” so there would not be a disadvantage in postponing a vote.
DECISION DELAYED
A vote by the board was first expected on Oct. 25. However, that was postponed to allow more community discussion, with the board indicating a vote would be taken Monday.
At the Oct. 25 meeting, board member Thomas Haley asked whether, given the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain economy, this is a good time to add to the general town tax rate. Haley was unable to attend Monday’s meeting, Jenkins said.
Board member Bruce Lee-Clark has questioned whether the board can make the change itself, and has asked for a copy of the downtown promotion district’s current charter for reference. He said the board should seek an opinion on that score from town counsel.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd has said he sees such a change as a funding matter. He indicated the BBC would retain the taxing option it has now, but no downtown tax money would be raised. Instead, the local BBC funding would come from the town’s general fund budget.
Hurd said the BBC would then come to the Select Board each year during budget season and propose a spending plan, which the board could reject, alter or approve.
Hurd said that if the current BBC budget of $82,000 were spread across all property tax bills, the tax rate would rise 0.8 cents per $100 valuation, or about $8 annually on a $100,000 home.
The tax supporting the BCC budget is now assessed on business property within the downtown district and paid by the business owners. BBC officials said the funding system is outdated and puts the town at a disadvantage to other communities that offer more downtown promotional funding.
Having a vibrant downtown, said BBC board member Michael McDonough, also positively affects businesses and the quality of life throughout the town, not just in the district, and can attract new residents.
Designated downtown districts such as Bennington’s also have attracted a considerable amount of grant and other funding from the state, which recognizes their importance to local economies, he said.
Resident Nancy White contended Monday that the board already has discussed the issue enough and should vote. She believes the proposed change would also legally require a vote of the entire town.