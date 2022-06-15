BENNINGTON — A volunteer group working to create a skate park in downtown Bennington has a concept drawing and a preliminary site plan — and now support from the town to pursue an architectural design.
Architect Geoff Metcalfe, one of several professionals and others volunteering for the park effort, told the Select Board that the preferred site is in a green space bordered by the Walloomsac River Walkway and the public parking lot behind the Bennington Station off Depot Street.
The next step, he said, is to create a full design and plan, and he requested $5,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that the town expects to receive. The board approved that request unanimously.
15,000 SQUARE FEET
The preliminary estimated cost of design and construction is just over $1.2 million, Metcalfe said, and the group plans to retain a professional fundraiser to help secure donations and also will seek grant funding.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said Tuesday that the town has made no further financial commitment to the project at this point, but would consider additional requests if the plan moves forward with firm cost estimates.
Metcalfe said the skate park would be about 15,000 square feet in size and formed of concrete, with flowing, continuous trail loops. About 12,000 square feet of a narrow green space along the pathway would be used, and the park would extend another 2,000 square feet into the current parking lot, he said.
INDOOR SECTION
The park would have a covered section for indoor use during cold weather, envisioned with six garage-style doors that could be opened in warm weather, and skaters would be able to move between the two sections.
As now sited, the structure also would require relocation of a strip of the walking/bike path in that area along the riverside, he said.
An office and restroom in the metal building would be part of the facility, he said, and there would be at least one staff member and a retail section, offering equipment and lessons.
There has been discussion of whether there should be a fee charged for using the park, and/or for participation in competitive events.
Fees could help offset the cost of staffing, Metcalfe said, while acknowledging that fees would be up to the Select Board in what would be a public-private partnership and a town-owned park.
Metcalfe said the volunteer group, which also includes staff from MSK Engineers, is talking to skate park designers and contractors about the next step of creating a full project design.
As that progresses, the group is expected to present another update during a Select Board meeting.
MANCHESTER PARK
As a comparison, the Manchester Skatepark at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park encompasses 5,997 square feet and will be doubled in size if a proposed addition is completed.
The Manchester park was built in 2019 with public and privately raised funds.
During a survey this year of Bennington residents about possible uses for the ARPA funds, a skate park was the overwhelming first choice, Select Board members said.
Enthusiasts have told the board that skate parks typically attract considerable interest and visitors from a wide area and could have a positive effect on downtown businesses.
The proposed park would be one of the largest in Vermont, if completed.