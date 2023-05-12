BENNINGTON — The Bennington Fire Department is holding open house on Saturday at the station at 130 River St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
Come for a tour of the firetrucks, learn how to run a hose line, check out the new ladder truck, and try on firefighter gear. Current firefighters will be on hand to share their experiences and answer questions from the public about what it’s like to be a firefighter and how people interested in becoming a volunteer can do so. The short film “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” will be shown at 11 a.m. with free popcorn provided by Bennington Cinemas.
Bring the kids. In the past, the Fire Department has had an active “Junior Firefighters” program. With help from some interested parents and kids, the department would very much like to see that program brought to life again.
Volunteer firefighters are a vital part of keeping our community safe. There are many roles to fill in the Fire Department, doing a variety of activities ranging from support to actual front-line firefighting, so there is a place for most anyone who is interested in doing this service, the department said in a statement.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter — or just wants to learn more about the firehouse — is encouraged to attend.