BERLIN — A Virginia man accused of using stolen identities to make "large fraudulent withdrawals out of multiple victims’ accounts," could face charges in three counties in Vermont.
According to information from the Berlin Police Department, George A. Padin, 35, of Chesterfield, Virginia, first came to the attention of law enforcement on Nov. 21 when he attempted to make a "large fraudulent withdrawal" from the Berlin branch of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union.
The officer who arrived on scene learned Padin had attempted to use a false driver's license for Utah in making the withdrawal. The officer also learned that Padin had gone to VSECU branches in Rutland, Bennington and Brattleboro, where he had made fraudulent withdrawals.
He was given citations for three counts of identity theft and three counts of false pretenses and ordered to appear in Bennington, Rutland and Windham counties.
It is not yet known if Padin's cases will be consolidated into one and heard in one court.
"Once I receive the appropriate reports, I will consult with my fellow state's attorneys and we will decide how to proceed," said Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver.