BENNINGTON — Chloe Viner Collins comes to Bennington after having helped Vermont shelter and protect its homeless people during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For seven months up to the program ending on June 30, Viner Collins, the new executive director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless, co-ran the state’s largest low-barrier homeless shelter in South Burlington, a short-term project funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“The Holiday Inn was converted into a homeless shelter, so we had up to 148 guests,” she said.
“Vermont’s response to COVID was to increase our motel program, so this already existed in a much more limited capacity, folks being able to call 211 and get assistance and get a motel voucher,” Viner Collins said. “But what happened when COVID hit is Vermont did a really excellent job. They looked at the U.S. average of COVID homeless population rates and it was like 50 to 90 percent of homeless folks are getting COVID. Just because of congregate settings and other factors.
“Vermont ... ramped up the motel program and it worked, because Vermont had less than a one percent COVID positive rate for the homeless population,” she said.
The program in South Burlington was Viner Collins’ first experience working with the homeless. Through it, more than 60 people moved into stable housing.
However, by the end of the program there were still a lot of people who had not secured housing. Some struggled with significant mental illness and other issues.
“So, they were virtually being put out on the street,” she said. “It was very depressing and challenging work.”
Viner Collins spoke to a reporter Saturday while sitting at a recently donated picnic table outside the Coalition’s adult shelter on Main Street.
She started her work here remotely a few weeks ago, but is still in the process of moving her whole family here from Swanton, near the Canadian border.
“So right now, I’m trying to come down every week or two for a few days. I’m covering a shift today and tomorrow just to get to know the guests and trying to get my feet wet so to speak,” she said. “But we close on our new house here on Sept. 16 and then I will be here full-time.”
She, husband Shane, their twins toddlers and a variety of pets will be living in Woodford, just a 12-minute commute.
“My family is really excited to come here and be a part of Bennington, really looking forward to it,” she said. “It seems like there are so many awesome things here.”
GRADUATED FROM Vt. LAW
Viner Collins was born in Louisiana and raised in Cambridge, Mass. She graduated from Bates College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She came to Vermont to attend Vermont Law school where she graduated with a JD and masters degree in environmental law and policy.
“I had every intention of being an attorney but it just wasn’t quite the right fit. I feel like I can help people more on a different track,” she said. “I know our criminal justice system is fundamentally broken. So, it’s hard to help people within the confines of a system that has really criminalized poverty and mental illness, being a minority – a lot of things.
“I got kind of quickly discouraged with our current criminal justice system, and I got into restorative justice, which is an alternative, which basically is working with folks to come up with a plan to make amends and then to come up with a plan to avoid reoffending,” she said.
This led her to work as a case manager running what are called restorative justice panels between 2015-2020 in St. Albans.
Viner Collins also loves to teach and has trained teachers and schools in restorative justice practices. She has taught community and restorative justice at the Community College of Vermont and continues to teach and coordinate for a program called Safe Driving. This is a course for people with criminally related driving charges, such as DUI, reckless speeding and texting while driving.
TRAUMA INFORMED
The Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless provides safe shelter, food, and support services from homeless families and individuals in Bennington County. The organization provides two year-round shelters for those experiencing homelessness; the adult shelter and a family shelter on Pleasant Street.
The family shelter has a capacity of nine families and there is currently one opening. Unlike the adult shelter, this is not closely monitored. The Coalition recently broke ground for a new family shelter next to the current one. The new apartments are going to be substantially bigger than the current ones, Viner Collins said.
With COVID, the adult shelter had to reduce to less than 50 percent capacity to meet the CDC’s six-foot social distance guidelines.
“This is a 16-bed shelter but we’re at eight or nine. Now, we’re slowly going back up,” Viner Collins said. “My goal is to re-examine a lot of things here and make it more trauma-informed.”
By one definition – that of Trauma Informed Oregon – “Trauma Informed Care is an approach, based on knowledge of the impact of trauma, aimed at ensuring environments and services are welcoming and engaging for service recipients and staff.”
Viner Collins has already noticed some things to make the adult shelter a more safe, welcoming, supportive and inclusive environment for everyone.
“So, I’ve got some bikes, I filled the fridge with veggies,” she said. “Right now, because of safety guidelines there aren’t doors. One of the first things I’m doing I’m buying curtains today so people will just have more of a sense of privacy.
“I do think there are ways to meet with safety guidelines but still make people feel like they have their own space and their own privacy,” she said. “So that’s an example of something being changed to being trauma informed.”
As noted in the Coalition’s Facebook post announcing her hiring, Viner Collins “is passionate about destigmatizing homelessness and providing vulnerable populations with the resources they need and deserve.”
Asked about stigma toward the homeless during Saturday’s interview, she said there are “a lot of misconceptions: people incorrectly think people are lazy, there’s just a lack of understanding of the real barriers that exist for folks.”
AN ARTIST AND A POET
In 2020 Viner Collins ran for State Senate in Franklin County. “I didn’t think I would win. I was running as a progressive in a very conservative county,” she said. “It was a great learning experience. I got about 4,000 votes, which I was happy with.”
She is also a painter and a poet. She has written four books of poetry and two of her recent murals are on display at the Saint Albans Museum. When Viner Collins began a mural at the Holiday Inn shelter in South Burlington, some of the guests asked if they could help and did so.
“I have a plan to do one here,” she said, adding that she was still thinking the project through. “So, I haven’t decided what yet but I definitely want to add some color.”
She added, “I would love to bring some more creativity here. We just got a little community garden going, which is lovely and we just got this picnic table donated last week. Just trying to make it a nice warm environment.”