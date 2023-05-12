NORTH BENNINGTON — As part of its 10th anniversary as The Village School of North Bennington, the school invites all to join them for a Communitywide Celebration on May 20.
The festivities begin with Bennington Graded School/High School and VSNB alumni gatherings from 1:30 to 3 p.m. inside the school at 9 School St. From 3 to 5 p.m., the Communitywide Celebration includes music by Buck2Fifty, carnival snacks, baby animals, kids’ bounce house and games, and the opportunity for the community to celebrate together. All refreshments and activities are free, and attendees are welcome to bring chairs or blankets.
Parking signs will be posted around the school, with the parking lot at the right side of the school reserved for people with disabilities. All activities will take place rain or shine.
For more information, go to vsnb.org or email alumni@vsnb.org.
“As we celebrate our first 10 years as The Village School and all those who helped make that happen, we also honor those who have gone before us — those who attended or worked at the North Bennington Graded School and North Bennington High School and who are at the heart of our incredible little school. Please join us for this celebratory day,” said Head of School Tim Newbold.