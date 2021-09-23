BENNINGTON — Bennington Police are seeking the public's help in solving a brazen daytime robbery Wednesday at The Village Chocolate Shoppe on Main Street.
The robber entered the shop at 4:34 p.m. but did not show any weapons, police said, and made off with a small amount of cash from the register.
Police Chief Paul Doucette said the woman wore a black hooded sweatshirt, with a SnapOn logo on the front. Police arrived quickly, Doucette said, and found that clothing nearby and tagged it as evidence.
While the theft yielded little cash for the robber, it was taken during a key time of year for the mom-and-pop business, noted Doucette.
"That it happened on Main Street in Bennington in broad daylight is concerning to us. [The shop has] got a lot going on, making extra product going to the Big E. With fall foliage, I feel bad for them," said Doucette.
No one was injured in the incident, Doucette said.
"They’re out $220. The clerk did a fantastic job; she did everything great."
Most police officers were nearby at an unrelated crime scene on Beech Street, tied up since about 2:09 p.m., Doucette said. An unattended death there meant the department needed to bring in some additional staff to work the robbery at the confectioners, with assistance from a Winhall Police K9 and officer handler.
Other than the cashier, there were no direct witnesses, and there was no footage taken at the shop. Anyone in the area prior to the robbery should contact Officer Derek Osgood at the Bennington Police Department, via the department website at benningtonpolice.com.