NORTH BENNINGTON — The village is remembering an iconic fine dining restaurant that closed during the pandemic, while also celebrating a thriving cafe in the same location and looking forward to a new venture in the Powers Market building by summer.
Lani DePonte-Disorda, the co-owner of Pangaea, is one of those at the center of the recent changes and those to come.
“Let’s cut to the chase: Pangaea’s fine dining restaurant did not make it out of the pandemic,” DePonte-Disorda said this week. “We never intended to say goodbye to it, but we have had to be ever on our toes these past couple of years.”
She added, “With each pivot we made, and by observing what our little village needed, it became clear that Pangaea Fine Dining, as we knew and loved it, could not return.”
CAFE FLOURISHES
In 2020, she said, she and Nick Disorda partnered with Angelica Harrison, owner of The Roasted Bean Espresso Bar.
“We experimented running a cafe during the day and a restaurant at night in the same space,” she said. “However, with Angelica’s success and our limited space, we quickly realized we needed a different approach.”
That led to a decision to use the fine dining space solely for the cafe, DePonte-Disorda said.
“The cafe is more successful than we could have ever imagined,” she said. It offers coffee beverages, baked goods, and breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
SAYING GOODBYE
After Pangaea closed, the owners continued to operate their more casual eatery, Pangaea’s The Lounge, located in an adjacent building in the village center.
“It was a hard and painful decision,” DePonte-Disorda said, adding that she and Nick put their “hearts and souls into that restaurant, as had many others, and with the loss of our friend and Pangaea founder Bill Scully in 2020, it felt doubly heartbreaking to say goodbye.”
Maria Scully and her late husband opened Pangaea in 2002, in the same building where he had worked after graduating from Bennington College at the former Main Street Cafe.
The Lounge also opened under Scully’s ownership and was expanded several times to meet customer demand.
Lani DePonte-Disorda and Nick Disorda became co-owners of the business in 2013 and took full ownership in 2018.
Scully died at age 48 in July 2020 after an 11-month battle with inoperable brain cancer.
The decision to close the fine dining restaurant allowed the owners “to focus our attention on the more casual restaurant next door, previously known as The Lounge,” DePonte-Disorda said. “Pangaea is ecstatic to continue offering dinner five nights a week, with a dynamic menu focused on quality, local ingredients and weekend specials that range from pub grub to upscale dishes.”
MARKET PLANS
In addition, the Pangaea owners announced this week that they are working with others to establish a new grocery business in the historic Powers Market building.
The goal is for a summer opening, they said, and Sarah Kipper will manage the grocery and butcher shop.
The building, which also includes housing units, has lacked a business tenant since before the current owner, Skye Thompson, of the San Francisco area, purchased the property in December.
He said his intent was to work with Disorda and others to preserve the building and attract a new business tenant.
‘IT’S GREAT’
“Obviously, I think it is awesome; it’s great,” said Mark Boudreau, a former chairman of the village Board of Trustees, who did not seek reelection this year.
Living in the village for 27 years, Boudreau said he has noted that there have always been attractive businesses that the community heartily supports, thus providing reasons for residents to stay.
“It’s a tough business,” he said of a small grocery store, “but if you have a good project, people will support it.”
In addition to the success of the Roasted Bean Espresso Bar and The Lounge, Boudreau said Kevin’s Sports Pub and Restaurant on Main Street “is running strong,” and the village has continued developing open space, and park and recreation sites that complement the central village.
“It’s a small village, but what we have to offer is second to none,” he said.