BENNINGTON — There will be a Vigil for Peace on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Four Corners in Bennington in solidarity with the March for Our Lives.
As the Peace and Justice Center discussed current events at its monthly meeting last week, members brought up March for Our Lives and the “avalanche of gun violence in our schools and communities,” said Marsh Hudson-Knapp, a member of the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center.
There are March for Our Lives rallies being held all over the county, including in Manchester.
“We felt that we cannot simply sit silent while gun violence sweeps through our schools and communities,” Hudson-Knapp said.
“Our one hope is that people who share a concern about gun violence will come stand with us and work together to find a way to a safer, more compassionate America,” he said.
The group feels the need to stand up with the young people in the country who started March for Our Lives after the Parkland School shooting in 2018.
“The Peace and Justice Center feels strongly about securing a safe environment for everyone, including our local and state neighbors,” said Hudson-Knapp. “The terrible tragedies all over America demand that we act on gun control.”
When participants arrive at the vigil, they will have the option to display a sign that was created by students and young adults across the country who participate in the March for Our Lives movement. Participants may also bring their own sign.
Despite the vigil being held in light of the recent gun violence, organizers said they are not dwelling in fear.
"When we talked about this vigil we did not reflect on fear,” said Hudson-Knapp. “We thought about compassion and safety for our hurting children, youth, families and neighbors of all kinds.”