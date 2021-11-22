BENNINGTON — A proposal to erect a viewing tower atop Mount Anthony is actively under consideration, the reuse project manager for the former Southern Vermont College property told hiking enthusiasts last week.
Brian Lent, who was hired in February by Southwestern Vermont Health Care to coordinate planning and repurposing efforts for the 371-acre campus, also said existing hiking trails crossing the property continue to be used extensively — by area residents and people from out of state.
Lent spoke Nov. 17 during a virtual meeting of the local Appalachian Trail Community group and provided a “snapshot” update on reuse plans for the campus property.
The former college campus extends from Monument Avenue to the mountain ridge behind the historic Everett Mansion, which served as an administrative building and is located along the base of the 2,343-foot mountain.
SVHC purchased the former campus during an auction in December 2020 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Vermont Division; the college had entered the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process that August.
PREVIOUS TOWERS
“There is historical precedent for a destination summit viewing spot on Mount Anthony,” Jonah Spivak, co-chairman of the local AT group, said during the online meeting.
According to “The Shires of Bennington,” a book published in 1976 by the Bennington Banner and historian Tyler Resch, “The almost indefatigable George Wadsworth Robinson between 1864 and 1882 erected … three wooden towers for excursionists on Mount Anthony, but one by one the elements toppled them all.”
Robinson was proprietor of the Walloomsac Hotel in Old Bennington.
“It was very popular historically,” Spivak said, “and it just tickles me pink that this is something that might happen in the future. I’m very excited about that prospect, and I’m happy that the hospital system is supporting that idea.”
LOCATION SOUGHT
Lent said SVHC Realty, a separate entity created by the health care organization to oversee reuse planning and projects and work with partners, is considering locations on the mountain and “trying to find a location with a nice view up there.”
One site was considered, he said, but it was determined it was not on the former campus lands.
Lent also said SVHC Realty is working with the local hiking organization BATS (Bennington Area Trail System), which has been “maintaining and doing a lot of work on the trails for quite a while.”
Those trails include segments on the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus and the former college campus, on opposite sides of Monument Avenue.
“It has been the intention of the SV Realty board to maintain those trails — not for us to maintain them, but do what we can to get community involvement to maintain those trails and keep it open to the public,” Lent said.
The trailhead on the campus has been moved from the mansion parking lot at the end of Mansion Drive to the former athletic facility. Although the campus is used for COVID-19-related testing and vaccination clinics, Lent said plenty of parking remains in a dormitory lot for those wishing to access the campus hiking trails.
SVHC Realty recently worked with the town and Bennington County Regional Commission in seeking a grant to hire construction firms to work on, upgrade and expand the trail system, he said, but that grant effort was unsuccessful.
Shannon Barsotti, a member of the AT community group and Bennington’s community development director, said the partners will continue to explore funding opportunities, working with SVHC Realty and other interested parties.
“Even though that particular grant isn’t coming through, there are others,” she said.
TRAIL MAINTENANCE
However, Lent said the BATS group has been “very, very aggressive with the trails and trying to do some new things, and they are active with grants that they can get.”
Lent said SVHC Realty and its partners continue to search for applicable grant sources for hiking trail and related improvements.
There also is an ongoing conversation with private landowners with the MAPS [Mount Anthony Preservation Society] about possibly opening more trails in the area, he said.
“We are trying to help where we can; we’re a health care organization; we’re not trail builders and such like that,” he said. “So we have the property, and we’d love to see more things done with it.”
DESTINATION VENUE
Lent noted that a proposal supported by SVHC President and CEO Thomas Dee is to work with a developer to create a destination and recreation venue on the mountain.
A national firm, real estate consultants CBRE, was retained to locate a developer with the right expertise to create a destination facility.
The firm will seek proposals, presumably focusing on the 27-room, stone-walled Everett mansion, which was completed in 1914 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lent said he is seeing a great amount of interest in the hiking trails and in such features as the caves that are located on the side of the mountain.
An online citizen survey of potential reuses for the campus property also found strong support for both outdoor recreation and for a hospitality or destination venue.
Locating a good site “for a summit view off the mountain would be great,” Lent said, adding that SVHC Realty is open to working with community, organizational, business or other partners on trail improvements or other projects on the former campus.
The campus includes dormitories and the athletic center, as well as the historic mansion, which the original estate owner, Edward H. Everett, had constructed as a summer home during 1911-14. It was designed in the style of a 14th century English feudal mansion.
The property also includes about 200 acres under a conservation easement held by the Vermont Land Trust, and the trust and SVHC agreed prior to the purchase to continue that agreement.