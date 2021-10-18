The block and a half walk from the Bennington Banner's newsroom at 425 Main to the Bennington Town Offices building at 205 South St. provides a visual showcase of the changes around town in the 48 years since Stuart Hurd took his first job as zoning administrator — back before almost anyone knew what zoning was.
“Bennington was a mill town,” with a downtown filled with clothing stores and a variety of shops, Hurd recalled in a recent interview, seated behind the desk in his second floor office of the white columned Town Offices building.
Now, the walk from Main to South Street is bustling with three breweries, restaurants, a bookstore, and more. The breathtaking Putnam Block defines the corner of Main and South, the 1873 hotel restored as a mixed-use building with the original tin ceilings and columns preserved, while boasting a modern mix of housing, retail and business.
“Bennington hasn’t changed dramatically in the way it looked when the mills were still very active,” Hurd said of the town, which was chartered in 1749 and home to Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys. But, he added, “Bennington is better looking today and more attractive.”
In 1973, with Nixon in the White House, the end of the Vietnam War about a year down the road, and Watergate in the headlines, Hurd responded to an ad for a zoning administrator in Bennington. A recent civil engineering grad from Worcester Polytechnic who understood the relatively new field of urban planning, he was hired.
Residents and business owners alike were puzzled by the constraints of zoning, he recalled. “They would say, ‘What do you mean I need a permit to build a garage?’” A local car dealer put up a sign without a permit, and when he was told by Hurd he needed a permit, “He had some choice words.”
But through his decades working for the town, Hurd said, “We ended up being pretty good friends.”
Bennington’s downtown was bustling in those days, he said, but Main Street was lined with more shops, rather than the breweries and eateries that dot the downtown today. Over the years, the local mills were active and employing many of the town’s residents. Energizer, Johnson Controls, ChemFab (which although closed since 2002, was the focus of a crisis in 2016 when it was discovered a chemical commonly known as PFOA — perfluorooctanic acid — used at the plant had polluted nearby well water supplies), and other plants and mills eventually began to consolidate to other states or close entirely.
“That was scary for a lot of people,” Hurd said. And while the town has gradually built a more diverse business base, he said, “The hard times never hit us as hard, but we never really got the good times, either.”
Hurd went on to become building inspector, and when I joke that he must have a popular guy regulating permits and cracking down on problem buildings, he smiled. “I’ve outlived most of the people who really hated me.”
In 1992, a select board that included Sen. Richard Sears and the late Rep. Timothy Corcoran promoted Hurd to the town manager’s job, and today he’s one of the longest serving municipal managers in the state (there are a few who have served longer, he notes, but not many).
I ask what he considers the best changes he’s seen in the town during his 48 years here. He names: The expansion and reputation of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center — the town’s largest employer, he says. Improvements to the school system and buildings — following too many years of flat budgets that put maintenance on hold, he added. New industries that have moved to the area, including Vishay and NSK Steering Systems — environmentally cleaner, technology-based companies. And the wastewater system improvements and water line expansions that were prompted by the PFOA contamination of wells, he said.
His three greatest challenges over the years, Hurd said, were the damages wrought by Tropical Storm Irene, which the town survived without the devastating impacts experienced elsewhere in Southern Vermont; the discovery of the hazardous chemicals in the area’s groundwater from the ChemFab plant; and the 1993 closure of the Johnson Controls plant, which employed 269 workers. “That was very difficult for the community,” he said.
The current issue that keeps him up at night? “The community policing effort. We are trying to cover a lot of ground in a short time. But it had to be done, not that our police department is a bad department,” he said. Communities now expect more transparency and connection with their police departments, and that’s the outcome he hopes from this current effort.
As for the future of the town, Hurd would like to see more stores downtown (he has even suggested bringing outlets to Bennington), expanded broadband to entice younger residents, and a focus on arts and culture. The sheer number of Southern Vermont artists, and the proximity of Bennington College, make the town a prime home for a robust arts economy, Hurd said.
Asked about his own future with the town, Hurd acknowledges that retirement is in his future, but jokes that he's been threatening to retire for 15 years, to the point his staff no longer takes that talk seriously. He still sees the town with nostalgic eyes. And, he added, "I love the work."
-- Susan Allen is managing editor of the Bennington Banner. 'View from 425 Main' is a bi-weekly column.