Melissa Jackson’s father was a veteran. Her grandfather was a veteran. Her husband was a veteran. Her son is a veteran.
She honors those who have served, and throughout a conversation last week, Jackson repeatedly referenced the pledge those veterans made to themselves and their nation when enlisting: “I will defend this country to my death.”
“That’s a huge deal,” said Jackson, CEO and administrator of the Vermont Veterans’ Home, sitting on the front porch of the facility that was built in 1860 and became home to 25 of Vermont’s Civil War veterans in 1887. Despite the drizzly weather, the Veterans’ Home was a beautiful walk from the Banner newsroom at 425 Main St.
“I traced my family’s (military) history to the Civil War,” said Jackson, who lives in Dorset. “That appreciation for the military was something I was brought up with.”
She has served as administrator for 11 years, taking over a job that was first held (under the title at that time of “commandant”) by Col. Robert Coffey on May 1, 1887.
She inherited some serious problems, including the threat of decertification by the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), and a deep rift with the employees’ union leadership.
Today, she said, the facility has done a complete 180. The Vermont Veterans’ Home has a five-star rating by CMS, and her relationship with the union is better, with both sides working together through the COVID-19 crisis that cost three veterans at the Home their lives.
Jackson has seen other changes over her nearly dozen years as administrator. The number of World War II veterans has — not surprisingly, given their ages — fallen off. Today there are eight WWII vets living at the home, including a 102-year-old woman.
The WWII vets love living together at the Veterans’ Home, Jackson said. They were neighborhood friends, drafted together and served side by side. They shared life-and-death experiences, believed in their cause and received a hero’s welcome home when the war ended.
The Vietnam vets had a different experience entirely. These “Band of Brothers” and sisters might have been drafted together, but they served in different branches and geographic locations. In many cases, they came home to protests of the war with blame aimed at the returning soldiers.
“They carry a lot of baggage with how our country treated them when they came back,” Jackson said. Those veterans also came home with a host of co-morbidities, including exposure to toxic substances, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress, drug and alcohol issues, Alzheimer’s and more.
In the hardest cases, she said, “The veteran is struggling, has dementia and can’t communicate to you. I have to ask the police to get involved.” That difficult scenario has occurred only twice in her 11 years, yet so unsettling were the experiences, “It sticks in my mind.”
“Veterans are never one to say ‘look what I did,’ or to say ‘I need help.’”
The facility is now home to 96 veterans, far fewer than the 130-bed capacity. Six of the residents are in assisted living, with special health care and daily needs. The remainder have a more independent housing situation. She said COVID kept some veterans from applying to the Home, and hopes the census will rebound if and when the virus tapers off.
It’s worth noting that COVID precautions are so tight that I was not allowed into the facility. My interview with Jackson was conducted outside, and she wore a mask throughout.
“We don’t want an outbreak,” Jackson said.
The challenge she’s dealing with at the moment, in addition to ensuring COVID does not significantly impact the Veterans’ Home, is staffing. Like health care and senior facilities across the nation, the Bennington home is relying on expensive “traveling” nurses, who make up 48 percent of the nursing staff and are paid significantly higher wages than full-time staff. They stay for periods of time — don’t work a week, then leave — and develop relationships with residents. But they present a budget challenge, Jackson said.
The Veterans’ Home has a $24 million annual budget. One-fourth of that is from state funds; the remainder is from other sources, including federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars. She said organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Elks, Moose and others make donations to enable the Veterans’ Home to go the extra mile for residents, including funding a mobility trail and new pavilion.
Children from local schools send notes and drawings to the veterans, and throughout COVID, strangers have written cards to residents at the home to lift their spirits.
“Those notes from the community have meant so much to our guys and our ladies,” she said.
Jackson is optimistic about the future of the Vermont Veterans’ Home. She said the board revamped the strategic plan to focus on ways to reach out and help more veterans, and is exploring options like assisting with in-home care (rather than moving some veterans into the facility), and adding more private rooms and increased visitation areas. Part of this is due to the growing number of female veterans who are retiring.
“Our mission is to help all veterans,” she said, not just those who choose to retire in the Veterans’ Home.
The conversation drifts — as it always does with the public, she notes — to the 12 deer who live in plain view of the home and have come to mean so much to the veterans. But Jackson mentions a surprise. For the last six to eight years, a two bald eagles have been flying in annually and making the Veterans’ Home their nesting spot.
My own father enlisted as a kid at 17 and spent WWII on ships in the Pacific handling Morse code messages. He seldom talked about his service, but one rainy weekend pulled out a box of old photos stored in the basement, and opened up about his time in uniform.
Sitting on the porch of the Vermont Veterans’ Home, I think about that magical day, and the symbolism of those eagles nesting a stone’s throw from the American flag-lined entranceway to the facility.
It may be a cliché, but it’s true. We owe a debt to our servicemen and women.
Thank you, veterans.