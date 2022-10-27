BENNINGTON — Guy Edson’s tombstone was the third one pulled up and maneuvered into place on its foundation by a town backhoe Thursday morning — one of more than 200 gravestones at the Village Cemetery that were tipped, knocked over, skewed on foundations or cracked and broken by vandals last weekend.
Edson was born in 1887, died in 1968. And, according to the stone, had “A life lived by the Golden Rule.” Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. I was struck by the paradox.
Six Edson family headstones were moved back onto their foundations by R.J. Joly, Bennington’s public works director. Nearby, the vandalized gravestone of Charles E. Harris (1853-1929) awaited its turn to be righted.
Throughout the historic cemetery on Morgan Street, evidence of the vandalism was pervasive. Everywhere you look, seemingly across the entire cemetery, beautiful historic gravestones were down or damaged.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Joly said of the damage. In 13 years of overseeing maintenance of the cemetery, this was the worst vandalism damage he’s seen. “Not even close.”
“It made me sick to my stomach,” said Jonah Spivak, communications coordinator for the town.
So outraged and saddened was the public that people from as far away as Schaghticoke, N.Y., called town offices or took to social media asking how they could help repair the damage.
Spivak said the town is holding a clean-up day on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the cemetery, hoping the public will turn out with work gloves, shovels, brooms, trowels and any other equipment that might be helpful. There will be light work; there will be heavy work, requiring some muscle, to move headstones the tractor cannot reach. There will be jobs for everyone. In the event of a significant rainfall, cleanup will take place on Friday. Nearby parking is available at the former Bennington High School building on Main Street.
“We’ve heard from so many people,” Spivak said. “They want to help.”
The Village Cemetery was founded in 1813 and contains about 2,100 graves.
He said the Bennington Police Department and the town are asking anyone with information who could help identify the vandals to come forward. He said just because the town and public are working to restore the historic cemetery, that “shouldn’t be a get-out-of-jail free card” for the people who inflicted such damage on the gravestones.
In addition, Joly has installed security measures at the cemetery.
“This won’t happen again … not without us knowing,” Spivak said.
He said some stones require little work; others that are heavily damaged will have to await repair until May, when the Readsboro Cemetery Commission members (who volunteered their services) and the Vermont Old Cemetery Association — again seeking community volunteers to help — bring their expertise to town. A second volunteer day is scheduled for May 27.
As Joly pulled an Epson gravestone into place Thursday, upright and seemingly undamaged, Spivak smiled, as order began to be restored.
“It feels so good watching this.”