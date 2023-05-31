BENNINGTON — Hey, vandals … stop dissing our community.
This week volunteers rallied twice to repair damage left by vandals, and those volunteers deserve a huge shout-out of thanks.
About two dozen people gathered over the Memorial Day weekend to restore broken stones at the historic Village Cemetery on Morgan Street. Bennington Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak said in a release that the cemetery is the resting place of some of Bennington’s earliest settlers, and includes veterans of probably every war going back to the Revolutionary War.
Spivak and local volunteers were joined by crews from Halifax, Clarendon, and Rutland. Even the local VFW Auxiliary was there in force, as well as a contingent from the Vermont Old Cemetery Association (who, sadly, are experienced in repairing tombstones damaged by vandals).
Many broken headstones were restored and many more were cleaned and made legible for the first time in many years. A truly wonderful effort and outcome, Spivak said.
While I couldn’t agree more, the need for the effort is sad and perplexing. Why would anyone take pleasure in damaging the stones that honor our family members and ancestors? It simply defies logic. Sadder still – this isn’t the first time cemeteries in Bennington and across the state have been vandalized; it’s a too-frequent occurrence.
The second vandalism occurred at some point over the holiday weekend, with a vacant building on Northshire Drive hit by taggers who left graffiti across the front and sides. I drove by it several times, and shook my head in disgust.
But Valerie Harrington did what I should have. She pulled together a group from her workplace at Coggins automotive, grabbed cleaning supplies (no small task when it comes to removing paint off bricks!), and headed to the tagged building to spend hours removing the eyesore.
It was hot outside. Some people driving by pulled in to thank the group for their efforts. One woman brought doughnuts to the volunteers. A couple of Banner advertising staffers stopped by and helped out.
The EPA estimates the cost of cleaning up graffiti nationwide is about $12 billion. Hiring someone to remove graffiti costs roughly $1 to $3.50 per square foot, according to some estimates.
Graffiti suggests decline in a community. Vandals presumably aim to pull a community down. But Bennington is NOT in decline; quite the opposite. And the volunteers who stepped up to remove the tagging and cemetery destruction not only recognize that, but felt the need to make a statement by removing the ugliness.
So the Banner's thanks goes out to the volunteers who stepped forward in the past week to repair the damage done to our community.
And the next time it happens – and unfortunately it will happen – I hope I don’t just drive by and ‘tsk tsk.’ I hope I say "Nope, not in this town," and grab a sponge and get to work.