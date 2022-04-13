BENNINGTON — Chris Maguire, sitting in his office at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School one day last week, apologized for his hair. It looks shaggy, he said sheepishly.
But it’s all for a good cause, he assured me.
Maguire, who is only in his ninth month as principal at MAUMS, noticed the bathrooms were dirty and on occasion vandalized. So he challenged his students: If they would keep the bathrooms clean, he would cut his hair into a mullet.
And it worked. So far, the bathrooms are clean, and the vandalism has ended. The lure of a principal with a mullet did the trick.
“They’ll get to watch it,” he said, promising to livestream the haircut.
That story captures Maguire in a nutshell. He looks younger than his 38 years; he’s quick to laugh; he loves his new job and greeting the students every morning in front of the school. The first day of school was his most memorable.
He was hired as principal on Aug. 4. School opened on Aug. 28. “I remember standing out front on the first day and thinking, ‘I’m the principal of this school.’”
On the day we spoke, several middle school boys tossed a football in the courtyard outside his office, waving at their principal through the windows.
“Middle school is a unique time in their lives,” Maguire said. They are figuring themselves out, and everything is changing — their bodies, the way they think and process information. “They are getting to an age when they can have more in-depth discussions.”
They almost seem to become new people. “It’s the sixth grade, December break,” he said of the moment of change. “That’s the turning point.”
Maguire should know. He has been in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union for 17 years — first as a sixth grade teacher, then associate principal at the Middle School and now principal. Some of the teachers he supervises at MAUMS taught him as a student; he also taught one former employee at the school.
“We’re a team … this school is like family,” Maguire said.
But his love of education goes even deeper. Maguire’s mother, Sue Maguire, was former longtime principal at the Molly Stark Elementary School and the High School, and his grandfather, Phil Leonard, 96, was a principal and superintendent in nearby Hoosick Falls, N.Y. A photo of the three of them posing in front of the MAUMS sign is his prized possession in his new office (where stacks of unpacked boxes are testament to the whirlwind time between his hire and the opening of school).
Maguire replaced his mentor Tim Payne, who became principal at the High School. The two stay in regular contact. “I was really inspired by watching him lead the school,” Maguire said.
He misses the day-to-day close interactions with individual classes of young students that he experienced as a teacher, but felt he could make a bigger difference as an administrator.
“I can effect more change, and support more people in this position,” Maguire said.
The biggest challenge these students have faced is the COVID pandemic and the isolation of learning remotely from home.
“The big mission we have here is to meet the students where they’re at,” Maguire said. That means focusing on social interactions and social-emotional learning — always a priority, but now even more important. “We have to try to help them get back on track.”
The school is structured to support that goal. Rather than have all 600 students moving from class to class throughout the large, sprawling building, the Middle School is divided into pods of about 80 or 90 students who work together in one area with four teachers.
“That kind of shrinks the world down for them a little bit,” he said. “They get to know each other really well. That’s something we really hold true to.”
It’s clear Maguire is loving the job; his enthusiasm radiates. Although he’s still new and learning, I ask if he’s thought about where he’d like to be in 10 years.
“I’ve wanted to be in this role. It’s something I’ve aspired to,” Maguire said. “I’ve worked in the building for 15 years now. I’d love to see myself sitting right here in 10 years.”