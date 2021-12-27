Eagle-eyed readers of the Bennington Banner might notice a small — but significant — change on today’s front page. This column, View from 425 Main, changed its name by two digits, signaling something important for our newspaper, our community and our downtown.
After decades in the 425 Main office space, the Banner’s newsroom has relocated. Not to a more affordable space in Bennington’s outskirts, or even to a neighboring community as another Vermont newspaper did this fall in a cost-saving effort.
We moved next door to 423 Main, holding steady in the heart of Bennington’s downtown, walking distance to the beats we consider critical to our readers: schools, government, courts, health care, law enforcement, businesses and economic development, arts and theater, and some of the best pubs and restaurants in the region.
We first gutted the empty 423 Main location, the former Star Electric building, then renovated it into an open, bright and clean space that looks out onto Main Street. That matters, because it's a clear signal of our continued long-term commitment to the downtown; we hope to be here for decades.
Our newspaper is not situated on Main Street just to cover the events of the day. The Banner is part of the town’s fabric and economy. We grab our lunches downtown and buy our Christmas and birthday gifts in local stores (I introduced myself to the owner of every business I visited this holiday season). When one reporter recently headed to the local barber shop for a haircut, he came back with a front page story: the barber was retiring after a half-century in business. That's one way we come up with local news.
And what of the old offices at 425? That, too, is being renovated to provide community work space upstairs, with 11 offices, a conference room and kitchenette, as well as open seating space that can be rented when needed. Downstairs we’re hoping for a retail tenant. We want 425 Main St. to continue providing jobs to the local economy, and shoppers and diners to support local businesses.
The Banner staff spent a day together last week celebrating the new office space. We are a diverse group whose spouses and partners work in this region in jobs like health care, publishing and education.
We each have areas of news coverage that jazzes us, whether it’s education, state and local government, COVID-19 coverage, lifestyle, business, changes to the historic face of Bennington, happenings in the Northshire, sports and more. Me, I like to cover the breaking stories that happen unexpectedly during the course of the day and require a scramble to talk to sources and nail down the facts. Mostly, however, I like to tell stories — the good news — about people in our communities, everyone from the town manager to the first graders at Bennington Elementary School.
The commitment we all share as we embrace our beats: Keep it local.
We want to know what’s happening on Main Street and in our schools, how our various select boards' decisions affect residents; what local buildings are being renovated and for what purpose; which plays, art shows and musical events are headed to the Shires; how the high school sports teams are faring and what performances we can expect from the drama students; and whether our streets and neighborhoods are are safe from crime.
It's no secret that with the growing impact of the internet, local newspapers across the country are struggling to survive. In fact, many are closing their newsrooms and turning off the lights, leaving a hole in their own downtowns and a local news desert for their former readers.
I feel fortunate for three things: Vermont News & Media is fully committed to its local newspapers, including the Banner, and to hyper-local coverage; the Banner staff come to work every day enthusiastic about the stories they are fortunate to cover in the Shires; but mostly, we are blessed with a readership that cares about its local paper, cheering us when we do well and letting us know when we slip.
Here's wishing us all a healthier and happier 2022. The Bennington Banner at 423 Main St. and Vermont News & Media staff wish you all a Happy New Year!