BENNINGTON — An oasis is coming to the farm-fresh food desert of downtown Bennington.
With fingers crossed, the team working to bring the Bennington Community Market to 239 Main St. is hoping for a soft-launch of the community-supported grocery store the week before Thanksgiving.
“It will look a little like a work in progress,” said Aila West, chairwoman of the market’s board of directors. The doors will be open to shoppers, the bakery and kitchen providing hot and cold goodies, local meats, cheeses and fresh produce on shelves, wine and craft beers for sale, and much more.
A few weeks of trial and error. Some mistakes, hopefully mostly successes. Tweaks. Then, sometime before the Christmas holidays, an official grand opening.
Well, that’s the plan anyway.
West and a small group — who have worked tirelessly to bring the spark of an idea of a downtown fresh-food market to reality — met with me Tuesday in the bright, window-lined cafe to talk about the project, which, as its name suggests, will belong to the community.
As we talk, Bruce Carpenter of The Carpenter Group LLC, and his team are working to finish the building. Carpenter has found interesting antique-looking market signs that he shows the group. He’s clearly invested in this project.
At its core, the Community Market will be a grocery store with a broad social mission, stocked largely with locally grown, produced or crafted items, much of it coming from nearby farms. And if that sounds expensive, board member Tom Blakely — who’s also the wine and IT guy, because everybody does everything here, essentially — promises it’s not.
“We don’t want to be Whole Foods,” said Blakely, referring to the chain with a reputation for high-quality, higher-cost products. The quality at Community Market will be high, but the prices reasonable, he said. SNAP assistance cards will be welcomed, and staff will work with residents on a limited budget to make sure that they, too, can afford purchases.
“We want to make everyone welcome here,” said Emily Gold, assistant manager and head baker (did I say that everybody does everything?).
As nonprofit market, most of the money for its launch comes from private donations, and it's close to launching a membership program that asks people to buy a $50 membership to show their support. The market is applying for grants, and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., has indicated the project is earmarked for federal funding, as well, said Shannon Barsotti, Bennington’s community development director.
The board has raised $450,000 of the $550,000 needed to get the project off the ground; the hope is the market becomes self-sustaining.
But the goal isn’t just to sell locally produced food, become a gathering place for the community, stimulate an already vibrant downtown, or help local farmers and producers. Bennington Community Market also plans to offer educational and social events, like cooking classes, holiday pop-ups for vendors, guest chef presentations, wine tastings and more. It is also open to great ideas; for example, a Bennington resident from Afghanistan approached the board about using the market to host an occasional pop-up for Afghani dishes. What a fabulous opportunity.
The group would also like to provide internships and find other ways to involve Bennington College students in the market or with the participating farmers (it was a Bennington College Mellon Foundation Grant that got the ball rolling on the project), according to General Manager Diana Shepherd.
And keenly aware that some people feel shut out of co-ops and organic markets — either because of perceived costs or philosophy — the board plans to work with Shires Housing and other advocacy groups to ensure everyone feels welcome and comfortable walking in the door.
All of that is just Part One of the grand plan — and at the risk of sounding a bit fan-girl, it does sound grand. But there is a large unallocated space in the back of the building that the group hopes will become Part Two — perhaps storage space for farmers, or a produce-packing and processing area for a food hub, or some other good use.
There are a lot of exciting changes happening in downtown Bennington, and I put Community Market near or at the top. Finding fresh food, friends, entertainment and education, and a strong sense of community all within the core downtown is long overdue.
The board, the farmers, the producers, and all the volunteers and others throughout our community who have contributed to bringing this idea to reality deserve a standing ovation.
For more information, to donate or see photos of participating farmers, visit benningtonmarket.com. For updates, see the market’s Facebook page at facebook.com/benningtonmarket.